Perdue Appoints West KY Farmer As Chair of State FSA Committee

West Kentucky farmer Sharon Furches will serve as chair of the Farm Service Agency State Committee. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue announced the new committee representatives Thursday.

The members serve as a liaison between USDA and the producers in each state by keeping them informed and hearing appeals and complaints. This is Furches’ first FSA appointment.

“Kentucky is extremely diverse in agriculture,” said Furches. As a grain producer, she said she looks forward to getting to know different parts of the commonwealth so she can represent the industry as a whole.

“That will be a challenge for me personally. I don't want any part of agriculture to ever be more important than another, because it is how we function as a whole that makes us successful.”

Furches said she anticipates a number of issues will be raised during her one year appointment. As concerns regarding the use of Dicamba dominated discussions amongst soybean farmers in the area this past year, Furches said she doesn’t think the conversation is going away.



“Everybody just really wants to be heard, everyone of us on whatever level it is and we need somebody to kind of carry that message. So, I expect that the entire state committee will certainly receive a fair number of calls and contacts of issues that they want to make sure are in front of the right people.” Furches said. “There are a lot of livestock issues across the state. There are things that will affect different areas and we will just try and stay on top of each of those.”

FSA is primarily tasked with the implementation of farm conservation and regulation laws around the country. The committees are made up mostly of active farmers and ranchers. Other committee members include Tom Flowers of Shelby County, Kenny Imel of Greenup County, Brenda Paul of Paris and Bart Peters of Cadiz.

Furches also currently serves on the state board of agriculture and state fair board. She was also recently elected for a directors position with the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation. The five members chosen to serve on the state committees are appointed for a one year term.

“We want to do what is best for the farmer from the Farm Service Agency and on behalf of the USDA. That is who will advocate for always.” Furches said.