Pennyroyal Scuba Center Offers an Underwater Experience for Viewing the Eclipse

Credit Pennyroyal Scuba Center Blue Springs Resort Inc. via Facebook

A group of certified scuba divers will witness the total solar eclipse from a rock quarry in Hopkinsville.

Pennyroyal Scuba Center Co-Owner Kris Tapp said he wants to see how an eclipse could affect the underwater environment during those two minutes of dark.


“And so that’s one thing we are really looking forward to being able to see and document and kind of unofficially research to see you know how aquatic life reacts to an eclipse and to see what it looks like under water--the whole experience,” said Tapp.

 

Tapp said he will document the event using underwater cameras. The center will provide approved solar viewing cards for divers to hold over their masks for the eclipse. The cards have an approved safety rating from the International Organization for Standardization. The center is also offering a specialty certification class centered around the eclipse and what changes to look for underwater during the event.

 

For more information, visit their website here.

 

