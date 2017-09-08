Pennyroyal Center Doubles Occupancy for Residential Recovery Program

A Hopkinsville facility is doubling capacity for a program helping people recover from co-occurring substance abuse and behavioral health issues.

The Pennyroyal Center’s Genesis program currently offers residential treatment for up to sixteen men and women. Program Manager Candice Groves said substance use and mental health are big issues in the region.



“We’re one of the few places that actually can address both,” Groves said. “So, it’s very vital for us to be out there and help individuals in their recovery of both mental health and substance use.”



Groves said Genesis will serve thirty-two men and women with two new facilities. The center recently completed renovations on Genesis West, which will serve as the women’s facility and will open this month. The center is seeking a location for a men’s facility. The Pennyroyal Center serves eight counties in west Kentucky.