Paving Along Breathitt-Pennyrile Parkway Today

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans asphalt paving along the northbound lanes of the Breathitt-Pennyrile Parkway in Christian County today.

Northbound motorists should be alert for asphalt paving along the northbound lanes of the Pennyrile Parkway between the 4 and 5 mile marker in Christian County. This is along the northbound lanes of the parkway near the Exit 6 interchange for Lovers Lane and the US 68 Hopkinsville Bypass/Eagle Way at Hopkinsville.

Motorists should be alert for slowing and merging traffic as they approach this work zone. The lane configuration in this area may change a couple of times during the day to facilitate the work. Paving in this area is expected to take about one day to complete.

Timely traffic advisories for the 11 counties of KYTC Highway District 2 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict2. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.

Navigate traffic with KYTC at goky.ky.gov or with WAZE at waze.com or with the WAZE App.