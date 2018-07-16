Patti's Rebuilds After Destructive Fire, Groundbreaking Aug. 2

A popular restaurant and tourist destination in west Kentucky is breaking ground next month on a new building after a destructive fire in February temporarily halted operations.

Patti's is an iconic attraction in the lakeside town of Grand Rivers, featuring decorative restaurants and shopping. Marketing Director Ann Martin said the new building will be more handicap accessible.

"With the old building, there were so many different levels," Martin said. "When you built on from 1977 until it burnt, that will be one facet: that we will be more handicap accessible. We're excited about that."

Patti's has been operating a food truck and may keep it going after the new building is complete.

"It has been a great thing for the community as far as boaters coming in that may just want a quick bite to eat," Martin said. "It has been asked if we would keep it there and I think we’re going to."

The groundbreaking is on Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. and will include a picture of the new building.

Once the restaurant is reopened, Martin says there won’t be many changes to the menu that she says has worked for 41 years.

Both Patti's and Bill's will share the building and kitchen, as they did prior to the fire.