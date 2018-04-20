Papers of Abraham Lincoln Project Releases First Documents

Documents from the first three decades of Abraham Lincoln's life are now available online for the public to access. The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum said Thursday that it's the first release as part of its Papers of Abraham Lincoln project.

The museum's goal is to provide a transcript of every document written by or to Lincoln with annotations and supporting information. The documents are available at www.PapersofAbrahamLincoln.org .

The website will be updated and improved as the museum receives user feedback. The project has involved years of searching the world for Lincoln-related paperwork. The first batch of 340 documents covers Lincoln's birth in 1809 to the end of his legislative career in 1842.

There are more than 4,800 supporting documents. The earliest document is a small workbook Lincoln used as a student.