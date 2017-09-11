Paducah Symphony Maestro “Overwhelmed” by Support After Irma Affects Florida Home

While Paducah Symphony Orchestra’s conductor kicked off the symphony’s 18th season over the weekend, his home in Naples, Florida, was at the mercy of Hurricane Irma.

Maestro Raffaele Ponti awoke to see ten Florida license plates at his hotel in Paducah Monday morning - families heading North.

He said normally he would head back home after a concert, but that isn’t possible now. As he checked in with his neighbors this morning, they said his home is intact, but not liveable: no electricity or drinking water.

“It’s a silly little thing but in Florida this time of year, it can get up to a hundred degrees. To be in a home without air conditioning at a hundred degrees is not very comfortable.” He said.

Ponti said the hotel room he had been staying in is booked for other guests… and so are others in the region. Luckily, Paducah residents have opened their homes to the maestro and his wife and daughter who escaped the storm.

“I mean, it brought my wife to tears. When all these things [support] came flooding into us--because at some point you go from the Carson Center stage to homeless--it’s just overwhelming that these people and this community are so kind and opened up their homes to us.” Ponti said.

Ponti says shelters near his home in Collier County are at capacity. He says he’s watching the news 24-7 to determine when his family can go home and whether there will be anything left when they go back.