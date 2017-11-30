Paducah Residents Can Now Sign Up for Curbside Recycling

Paducah residents can now sign up for voluntary curbside recycling. The first collection is scheduled to begin January 22.

City officials say the $3 monthly fee pays for one 96-gallon blue rollout container that will be collected twice per month. Additional containers can be purchased for an additional $3 monthly fee.

All recyclables can be placed in the same container.

The contents will be taken to the Freedom Waste Service, a private contractor, who will transfer the recyclables to a processing facility.

Accepted items per City of Paducah: Office paper, newspaper, junk mail, catalogs, shredded paper, steel cans, aluminum cans, pasteboard (cereal boxes, etc.), #1 and #2 plastics, and cardboard.

Glass is not listed among accepted items. Items should be rinsed and containers crushed. The city asks to not place items in plastic bags.

Items that should NOT be placed in the recycling rollout are as follows: electronics, batteries, household and medical hazardous waste, Styrofoam, waste oil, tires, and glass.

Residents can sign up on the Paducah government website or by calling the Engineering-Public Works Department at 270-444-8511.

Containers will be delivered over the next few weeks.

The Freedom Waste Service drop point at 400 State Street will remain open.