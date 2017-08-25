Paducah to Receive $1 M Grant for Floodwall Pump Station Rehabilitation

Credit City of Paducah

A Paducah city official said Friday that the city is receiving a $1 million Community Development Block Grant to rehabilitate a floodwall pump station.

Department for Local Government Commissioner Sandra Dunahoo said the $5 million rehabilitation of Pump Station Two would include replacement of discharge pipes, the restoration of pumps and motors not previously repaired and the replacement of the sluice gate.

Pump Station Two has the most wear-and-tear of the floodwall stations and has the largest pumping capacity of 313,000 gallons per minute. A $400,000 grant from the Delta Regional Authority’s Community Infrastructure Fund awarded last month will also help finance the project.

Mayor Brandi Harless said Paducah’s location on the Ohio River requires significant infrastructure for protection and the grant will help preserve the floodwall. An estimated $1.2 billion of city and county assets are protected by the floodwall system.

 

