Paducah Re-Zoning Ordinace To Make Way For Skilled Nursing Facilty

A skilled nursing facility may come to Pecan Drive in Paducah with a recent re-zoning approval by the City Board of Commissioners.

CDB Service Finance, LLC requested that 4231 Pecan Drive be changed from a low density residential zone (R-1) to a high residency zone (R-4) to construct the 77,300 square feet facility to bring more jobs to the area.

The board approved the ordinance Tuesday night with a 4-1 vote. Commissioner Richard Abraham was the only board member to vote against the ordinance.

“When you open up to R-4, then everything that is legal to come in there will be there. That neighborhood will be changed forever,” said Abraham.

Mayor Brandi Harless held meetings with the neighborhood residents who voiced concerns about increased traffic, noise, and storm water runoff if the facility is constructed.

“It’s these kinds of discussions that will lead us to our best result.” Mayor Harless says, “My biggest question is can we solve for these concerns [from the neighborhood] while we also encourage economic development in our community,” said Harless.