Paducah Police Seek Person of Interest in Apartment Shooting

Police have arrested one man and are searching for another connected to a Thursday morning apartment shooting in Paducah that left one dead and another injured.

Paducah Police said in a release Saturday night that the Metropolis Police Department arrested 21-year-old Michael Evers of Belknap, Illinois. He is charged with First Degree Assault and is lodged in the Massac County Jail.

Police are seeking Lonnie J. Moore of Vienna, Illinois, as a person-of-interest in the case. He is a 34-year-old black male, 5'10", 245 lbs, bald and has facial hair. There is an outstanding warrant from Massac County, charging him with Fleeing or Attempting to Elude a Peace Officer and Resisting a Peace Officer. He is considered to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. They can also access the online tip form. Information leading to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000.