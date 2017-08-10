Paducah Police Department Launches "Lock It Or Lose It" Campaign

By 10 minutes ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zVTxB2roCFI&feature=youtu.be&list=PL0F7EF162010ADC9B
Credit Paducah's Youtube Channel

The Paducah Police Department is starting a new campaign that aims to spread awareness about car thefts and break-ins.

Through the “Lock It Or Lose It” campaign, police will check to see if vehicles on public property are locked and that valuables aren’t in plain sight.

 

Officer Chris Faron said police will not open anyone’s car. He said officers will try to contact the owner if they notice a car unlocked.

 

“Our goal is to simply make contact with the people that we are able to make contact, but we recognize in some instances we’re just not going to be able to reach the people.” Faron said.

 

Faron said police will not leave notices on people’s cars, but may leave informational doorknob hangers at a vehicle owner’s home.  He said if a car is locked and has no valuables in sight, officers will leave a “thank you card” on the windshield that can be filled out and submitted to win prizes from the department. Paducah's "Lock It Or Lose It" isn't part of a national campaign, though many other cities have launched similar initiatives.

Tags: 
paducah police
Lock It Or Lose It
car theft

