Paducah Officials Amend Ordinance to Streamline Public Sale and Demonstration of Art

Artists now have an easier process for selling or demonstrating their work in Paducah's downtown and Lower Town spaces.

The Paducah Board of Commissioners amended an ordinance Tuesday to streamline the permitting process by placing coordination in the city planning department.

The areas are the gazebo on 2nd and Broadway downtown and the Texaco station at North 7th and Madison in Lower Town.

Both locations have been ‘art setup areas’ for several years, but city planning director Steve Irvin said the new process allows for future growth potential including more activity in the Lower Town location.

“Also having artists downtown adds to the street life. It gives Paducah more character. So the more activities and the more artists displaying their original works of art can only add to the ambiance of downtown,” Irvin said.

Irvin said he hopes the planning department can turn permits over quickly and says the $35 dollar permit fee functions as a business license to sell work for a year.

Paducah Main Street Director Melinda Winchester, who will be doing most of the coordination, said artists add to the city’s street life. Mayor Brandi Harless said “The art-a-la-carte program has been an important part of getting more art downtown.”