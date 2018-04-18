Paducah NWS Doppler Radar To Be Down For Repairs

The National Weather Service in Paducah said their Doppler radar will be down for about three weeks due to needed repairs.
A Doppler radar measures precipitation and wind. The Paducah NWS said in a release on Wednesday an engineering team determined that the primary gear for turning the radar antenna has failed.
The repair will require between 12,000 to 15,000 pounds of equipment and a six-person team for restoration.
The engineering team anticipates the completion of repairs by May 11.
NWS said their Paducah KPAH WSR-88D Doppler radar is 23-years-old. It's part of a network of 159 operational radars.
During the downtime, adjacent NWS supporting radars include:
- Springfield, MO (KSGF)
- St. Louis, MO (KLSX)
- Lincoln, IL (KILX)
- Indianapolis, IN (KIND)
- Louisville, KY (KLVX)
- Evansville, IN (KVWX)
- Fort Campbell, KY (KHPX)
- Nashville, TN (KOHX)
- Memphis, TN (KNQA)
- Little Rock, AR (KLZK)