Paducah NWS Doppler Radar To Be Down For Repairs

The National Weather Service in Paducah said their Doppler radar will be down for about three weeks due to needed repairs.

A Doppler radar measures precipitation and wind. The Paducah NWS said in a release on Wednesday an engineering team determined that the primary gear for turning the radar antenna has failed.

The repair will require between 12,000 to 15,000 pounds of equipment and a six-person team for restoration.

The engineering team anticipates the completion of repairs by May 11.

NWS said their Paducah KPAH WSR-88D Doppler radar is 23-years-old. It's part of a network of 159 operational radars.

During the downtime, adjacent NWS supporting radars include: