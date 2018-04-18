Paducah NWS Doppler Radar To Be Down For Repairs

By 21 minutes ago

Credit National Weather Service Paducah Facebook page

The National Weather Service in Paducah said their Doppler radar will be down for about three weeks due to needed repairs.

A Doppler radar measures precipitation and wind. The Paducah NWS said in a release on Wednesday an engineering team determined that the primary gear for turning the radar antenna has failed.

The repair will require between 12,000 to 15,000 pounds of equipment and a six-person team for restoration.

The engineering team anticipates the completion of repairs by May 11.

NWS said their Paducah KPAH WSR-88D Doppler radar is 23-years-old. It's part of a network of 159 operational radars.

During the downtime, adjacent NWS supporting radars include: 

  • Springfield, MO (KSGF)
  • St. Louis, MO (KLSX)
  • Lincoln, IL (KILX)
  • Indianapolis, IN (KIND)
  • Louisville, KY (KLVX)
  • Evansville, IN (KVWX)
  • Fort Campbell, KY (KHPX)
  • Nashville, TN (KOHX)
  • Memphis, TN (KNQA)
  • Little Rock, AR (KLZK)

 

Related Content

National Weather Service Forecast: Cloudy, With A Chance Of Budget Cuts

By Mar 2, 2018

Last year, according to government figures, there were 16 "climate disaster events" with losses exceeding $1 billion each in the U.S.

So the weather is something to keep an eye on, and since 1870 what's now known as the National Weather Service has been doing that. But for the last several years, it's been doing so with serious staff shortages.

Now, it faces the prospect of permanent job losses.

The Trump administration wants to eliminate 355 jobs, and $75 million from the weather service budget.

National Weather Service Changing Hazard Advisory System

By Sep 29, 2017
GREGORY DEAN/123 STOCK PHOTO

  The National Weather Service will be simplifying parts of their hazard advisory system starting October 2.

Paducah Gets Weather System Upgrade

By John Walker & AP Jan 7, 2013
Paducah National Weather Service

Paducah’s National Weather Service Forecast office will soon receive new radar technology. The nearly 20-year-old dome will be popped open today for upgrades designed to generate new, high-quality radar data. The Paducah Sun reports the upgraded technology will give meteorologists the ability to scan approaching weather systems more accurately in addition to creating a clearer radar picture for impending emergency situations.