Paducah Mayor Signs Floodwall Reconstruction Financial Cost Sharing Agreement

By Liz Tretter 21 minutes ago

Credit Paducah City Hall

The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance Tuesday night for a Project Partnership Agreement between the Department of the Army and the City of Paducah for a floodwall reconstruction project.

Colonel Christopher Beck serves as Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District. He signed the agreement with Mayor Harless establishing the financial cost sharing between the federal government and the city. The rehabilitation is projected to cost 32.5 million-dollars. The agreement outlines that the federal government is responsible for approximately sixty-five percent (or 21.1 million-dollars) of the cost. The City of Paducah’s thirty-five percent (or 11.4 million-dollars) portion will be a combination of in-kind and cash funds. According to the USACE, an estimated $1.2 billion dollars of City and County assets are protected by Paducah’s floodwall protection system.

 

