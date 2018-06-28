Paducah Goes To Poland For Annual UNESCO Creative Cities Meeting

Paducah was one of 180 cities represented at the annual UNESCO Creative Cities meeting in Poland this month.

Creative Cities of Literature and Music Krakow and Katowice hosted the event. The meeting allows participants to exchange ideas on creativity and culture for a better quality of life in their cities.

Mary Hammond of the Paducah Convention and Visitors Bureau says attending UNESCO meetings helps to further establish Paducah’s identity and create connections across the globe.

She said a representative from Turkey wants to collaborate with Paducah.

"They’re interested in doing a program where they send students here three months at a time," Hammond said. "They speak english, they study ceramics...perfect tie in with the Paducah School of Art and Design."

Hammond said Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless spoke about how UNESCO has impacted the city.

Hammond said 'salt rising bread' from Kirchhoff's Bakery was featured, as well as a sustainability program in Africa conducted by the University of Kentucky School of Engineering.