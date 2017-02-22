Paducah Commissioners to Vote on Revisions to Taxicab Ordinance Involving Nonviolent Felonies

Paducah’s City Commissioners are set to vote on amending the taxicab ordinance to make it easier for someone with a nonviolent felony to obtain a license.

An amendment was proposed during a meeting Tuesday night. The existing ordinance says someone must not have been convicted of a felony within the last five years.

The proposed change specifies Class A or B felonies and ‘sex crimes’ would not be permitted to obtain a license. Paducah Public Information Officer Pam Spencer said a person who had a nonviolent felony had asked the commission if they could be approved.

The Kentucky legislature is working on sweeping criminal justice reform this session, including easing hiring restrictions for people with criminal records.

The amendment also clarifies that ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft are not regulated by the City of Paducah and thus not prevented from operating in the city. Spencer said ride-sharing companies are already able to operate in Kentucky under state regulations.

Other revisions involve updates to the taxicab inspection process, revocation and renovation of a taxicab license and language related to the conduct of drivers.

A vote is set for February 28.