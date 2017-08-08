Paducah Celebrates 154th Anniversay Of Emancipation Day

Tuesday marks the 154th anniversary of Emancipation Day in Paducah. The holiday commemorates when slaves in Paducah got the news of the Emancipation Proclamation, which was signed in January of that year.

George Ross is the local W.C. Young Community Center board president. He said this year’s theme is a ‘A Walk Down Memory Lane.’ He mentioned historically significant African American sites in Paducah at a monument dedication ceremony for basketball coaching legend Clarence "Big House" Gaines on Monday.

 

“Going down memory lane... we stand here in front of one of the oldest African American churches in the whole state-not just in Paducah- but then having the unveiling of coach Gaines’ memorial. Then you look over at what used to be Lincoln Memorial High School, what used to be the only black high school in the City of Paducah." Ross said.

 

Burk's Chapel sits closely to Gaines' new monument and street designation. The historically African American church was established in 1871. Lincoln Memorial High School was combined with Paducah Tilghman High School in 1965 to be the city's first  completely integrated school. 

 Ross said he wants to remind young people that what may look like a vacant lot today also has some history behind it. He said he doesn’t want people to forget why Emancipation Day is celebrated and said too often historical aspects get watered down.

SNAPSHOT: Paducah's Emancipation Celebration 2014

By Lance Dennee Aug 9, 2014
Lance Dennee

In Paducah today the community celebrated the 152 years since the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. The annual Eighth of August Celebration draws hundreds of families to celebrate the African American history of Paducah.

Basketball Coaching Legend Clarence "Big House" Gaines Commemorated In Paducah

By & 58 minutes ago
Ebony Clark, WKMS

Friends and colleagues of basketball coaching legend Clarence “Big House” Gaines gathered in his hometown of Paducah Monday to honor him with a monument and street dedication.

City of Paducah Cancels Confederate Flag Parade Appeal Set for Emancipation Day

By Aug 4, 2017
WKMS File Photo

The City of Paducah canceled a meeting next week to hear an appeal involving Confederate flags in the Veterans Day Parade because it was scheduled for August 8, the same day as a local Emancipation celebration.