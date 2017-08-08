Paducah Celebrates 154th Anniversay Of Emancipation Day

Tuesday marks the 154th anniversary of Emancipation Day in Paducah. The holiday commemorates when slaves in Paducah got the news of the Emancipation Proclamation, which was signed in January of that year.

George Ross is the local W.C. Young Community Center board president. He said this year’s theme is a ‘A Walk Down Memory Lane.’ He mentioned historically significant African American sites in Paducah at a monument dedication ceremony for basketball coaching legend Clarence "Big House" Gaines on Monday.





“Going down memory lane... we stand here in front of one of the oldest African American churches in the whole state-not just in Paducah- but then having the unveiling of coach Gaines’ memorial. Then you look over at what used to be Lincoln Memorial High School, what used to be the only black high school in the City of Paducah." Ross said.

Burk's Chapel sits closely to Gaines' new monument and street designation. The historically African American church was established in 1871. Lincoln Memorial High School was combined with Paducah Tilghman High School in 1965 to be the city's first completely integrated school.

Ross said he wants to remind young people that what may look like a vacant lot today also has some history behind it. He said he doesn’t want people to forget why Emancipation Day is celebrated and said too often historical aspects get watered down.