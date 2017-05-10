Paducah Board of Commissioners Approves Pecan Drive Zone Change

The Paducah Board of Commissioners approved an ordinance Tuesday to change the zoning of a Pecan Drive property from a low density residential zone to a high residency zone.

CDB Service Finance requested 4231 Pecan Drive be changed from a R-1 Zone to R-4 in order to construct a 77,300 square feet skilled nursing facility. The ordinance was approved by a 4-1 vote with Commissioner Richard Abraham voting against the zone change.

“When you open up to R-4, then everything that is legal to come in there will be there. That neighborhood will be changed forever,” said Abraham.

Mayor Brandi Harless held meetings with the neighborhood residents who voiced concerns about increased traffic, noise, and storm water runoff if this facility is constructed.

“It’s these kinds of discussions that will lead us to our best result.” Mayor Harless says, “My biggest question is can we solve for these concerns [from the neighborhood] while we also encourage economic development in our community,” said Harless.