Owner of Triple Crown Winner Secretariat Dies

The owner of 1973 Triple Crown winner Secretariat has died. Ninety-five-year-old Penny Chenery passed Saturday in Boulder, CO, following complications from a stroke.

In 1973, Secretariat became the first Triple Crown winner in 25 years, sweeping the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont. He won the last leg by 31 lengths.

The previous year, her father’s horse, Riva Ridge, won the Derby and Belmont Stakes.

Both colts were inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame.

Racing historian Ed Bowen told WKYT-TV he was grateful to have known Chenery.

“Grateful that she lived as long as she did, but I will admit to thinking, gosh, the last time I saw her she seemed so young," Bowen said. "There is a part of me that's stunned to have learned today that she passed away.”

Chenery’s children announced their mother’s passing through a family friend and business partner.

Bill Thomason, president and CEO of Keeneland, issued a statement saying, “Mrs. Chenery exemplified the very best of our sport, serving as one of its most beloved and passionate ambassadors.”