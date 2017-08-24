A new report spells out just how far Appalachia has fallen behind the rest of the country on key health measures. As Mary Meehan explains, the gap continues to grow.

OVR Midweek - Health Disparities

Researchers found that despite improvements in rates of cancer, heart disease and diabetes, people in the the 13-state Appalachian region suffer more from those diseases than do people in the rest of the country. And the gap between the health of Appalachians and the rest of the country continues to grow. The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky worked with the Appalachian Regional Commission to compile the report. ARC Co-chair Earl Gohl says the data has never been examined in this way.

“What we’ve tried to do is to bring together in one place and to show how the region fits in with the rest of the country and look at how rural and urban communities differ,” Gohl said.

He says the ARC is focused on the connections between health and economic development.

“We look at these issues and these challenges as something that limits and holds us back in terms of the growth of the region,” Gohl said.

Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky Executive Director Ben Chandler says the report revealed Kentuckians are even sicker than most of Appalachia, which means much sicker than the rest of the country.

“We really are the cancer capital of the country in Kentucky,” Chandler said.

And the report shows that those high rates of disease can have deadly consequences.

“As startling a number as any is the years of potential life lost," Chandler said. "In other words, are people dying sooner than other people in Appalachia?”

A second report, Brights Spots, will showcase how some regional communities are improving their health. But Chandler says there’s no time to waste.

“Not only do we have a serious problem, we have to act on it immediately,” he said.

Researchers are hoping the new report will help reveal the right actions to change the distressing trends.