Organized Labor Files Lawsuit to Block Kentucky’s Right-To-Work Law

Organized labor is fighting back against Kentucky's right-to-work law.

The Kentucky State AFL-CIO and Teamsters Local 89 filed a lawsuit Thursday asking a judge to block the law's enforcement. The measure enacted in January bans labor unions from collecting mandatory dues from employees they represent in collective bargaining.

The suit claims the law violates the Kentucky Constitution. Defendants are Republican Governor Matt Bevin and Labor Secretary Derrick Ramsey. Bevin's spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email request for comment from the Associated Press.

The right-to-work law won final passage over the shouts of hundreds of protesters. It was one of several Republican priorities passed during the first week of the legislative session.

Republicans say right-to-work laws create jobs. Democrats say the laws weaken labor unions.