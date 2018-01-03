Opening Day of 2018 Legislative Session Includes Teacher Protest

The 2018 general assembly opened with a rallying cry from teachers, concerned about proposed pension changes. Prominent federal and state politicians spoke at the capitol rotunda Tuesday.

The Stand Up for Education rally found Louisville Congressman John Yarmuth and Secretary of State Allison Lundergan Grimes urging attendees to vote, register to vote, and file to run for the legislature.

Louisville teacher Tiffany Dunn is worried pension changes will cause good teachers to leave the profession. She’s the mother of an 11-year-old in Oldham County public schools. “I just pray that I can get her out of Kentucky’s public schools, graduate her before they ruin it, before all the teachers retire,” said Dunn.

Former Kentucky Education Association President David Allen announced 15 current or retired educators are seeking legislative seats. He suggested those gathered at the rally that the secretary of state’s office, where they could apply to get on the ballot, was right down the hall.

