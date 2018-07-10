Old Kentucky Tales S3, Ep12 BONUS: What Blooms from Dust? An interview with Author James Markert

In this episode of Old Kentucky Tales, Brent and Jason look at 10 outrageous remarks from past leaders in the old days of Kentucky politics. How would the public react to these statements if they were tweeted

out in the 1800's? We will also hear from a truly inspired artist in Old Kentucky Voicemails. Listen for our Fake History Sponsors: Asbestos Your Roof in 1931 and an ad for 1860 cigarettes to cure asthma! And a big thanks to Sound Engineer Todd Birdsong and WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.