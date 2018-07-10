Old Kentucky Tales S3, Ep12 BONUS: What Blooms from Dust? An interview with Author James Markert

In this episode of Old Kentucky Tales, Jason and Brent talk with a special guest, author James Markert about his book "What Blooms From Dust: A Novel", published in June 2018 by Thomas Nelson/HarperCollins. We discuss the historical context of his novel, the 1930's Dust Bowl that damaged the American prairies. We also have a preview of Brent's Kidstorians segment. Listen for our Fake History Sponsors: 1920's Instant Postum and an old ad offering Webster's International Dictionary. And a big thanks to Sound Engineer Todd Birdsong and WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.
