Old Kentucky Tales

Old Kentucky Tales S3, Ep11: What If They Tweeted It? 10 Shocking Statements From Kentucky's Past

By Old Kentucky Tales 1 hour ago

In this episode of Old Kentucky Tales, Brent and Jason look at 10 outrageous remarks from past leaders in the old days of Kentucky politics.  How would the public react to these statements if they were tweeted

photo courtesy of hardluckasthma.blogspot.com

 out in the 1800's?  We will also hear from a truly inspired artist in Old Kentucky Voicemails.  Listen for our Fake History Sponsors: Asbestos Your Roof in 1931 and an ad for 1860 cigarettes to cure asthma!  And a big thanks to Sound Engineer Todd Birdsong and WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.


