In this episode of Old Kentucky Tales, we will hear listener feedback in Old Kentucky Voicemails and the Main Event will feature guest Rob Forrester's adventures overseas while guarding military equipment, finding camel spiders and a very expensive Nerf Ball game.

Listen for our Fake History Sponsors for this episode: 1849 Ice Cream Oysters and Mario's Tub of Food!

And a big thanks to Sound Engineer Todd Birdsong and WKCTC's Paducah School of Art and Design.