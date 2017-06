On this episode of Old Kentucky Tales, Brent and Jason discuss historical highs and lows of interest rates, and the recounting of the Reverend Calvin Fairbanks' story of a 19th century slave auction. The outcome might surprise you.

Programming Note: Some content may not be suitable for all audience members.

