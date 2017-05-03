Old Kentucky Tales Episode 2: Sears Kind of Hurts my Feelings

This week on the Old Kentucky Tales Podcast“Sears Kind of Hurts My Feelings.” Host Brent Taylor and Co-Host Jason Donner discuss the A-Boom past and present in our region and discuss the lifting of Kentucky's nuclear moratorium. Also hear how Sears became the number one retailer in the country before its path to closure in western Kentucky.

Old Kentucky Tales is produced in partnership with WKMS by Brent Taylor and Justin Donner with technical assistance from Todd Birdsong. The podcast is recorded at the Paducah School of Art and Design.