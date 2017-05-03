Related Program: 
Old Kentucky Tales

Old Kentucky Tales Episode 2: Sears Kind of Hurts my Feelings

By 7 hours ago

This week on the  Old Kentucky Tales Podcast“Sears Kind of Hurts My Feelings.”  Host Brent Taylor and Co-Host Jason Donner discuss the A-Boom past and present in our region and discuss the lifting of Kentucky's nuclear moratorium. Also hear how Sears became the number one retailer in the country before its path to closure in western Kentucky.  


Old Kentucky Tales is produced in partnership with WKMS by Brent Taylor and Justin Donner with technical assistance from Todd Birdsong. The podcast is recorded at the Paducah School of Art and Design. 

Tags: 
Old Kentucky Tales

Related Content

Old Kentucky Tales Episode 1: Twelve Eggs, a Squirrel, and Eight Wineglasses of Brandy

By Brent Taylor and Jason Donner Apr 24, 2017

Welcome to the first edition of “Old Kentucky Tales,” the only podcast that solemnly swears that none of its participants have fought a duel with deadly weapons within this State, or out of it.