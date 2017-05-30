Ohio River Sweep Looks for Volunteers

Volunteers across the commonwealth will pull trash out of the Ohio River and tributaries June 17 during the 28th annual "Ohio River Sweep." The Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission sponsors the event.

Last year’s sweep collected around 500 tons of trash from more than 3000 miles of shoreline. Commission Communications Coordinator Lisa Cochran says more than 1,100 volunteers participated last year among 180 sites. She says litter from parking lots and streets gets carried to storm drains that empty into the river.

“Most volunteers find a lot of plastics now," Cochran said. "In the past we’ve found some other things. When the sweep started there were a lot of metals and a lot of old tires - some really unusual things.”

Cochran says the commission is hoping to pick up more volunteers this year. Participating Kentucky counties include Ballard, McCracken, Union, Livingston, Henderson and Daviess. Illinois counties include Pulaski, Massac, Pope, Hardin and Gallatin. Volunteering information is online at ohioriversweep.org.