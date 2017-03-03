O’Bryan Sentenced to Five Years for Bribery in Connection to Longmeyer Case

A Louisville political consultant who pleaded guilty to bribery in connection with a case against former Personnel Secretary Tim Longmeyer has been sentenced to five years in prison.

The U.S. attorney's office in Lexington said in a news release that 57-year-old Lawrence J. O'Bryan was sentenced Thursday and fined $100,000. O'Bryan pleaded guilty in September to three counts of bribery concerning a federally funded program. He has paid more than $642,000 in restitution.

O'Bryan admitted taking kickbacks on Longmeyer's behalf beginning in 2009. Longmeyer pleaded guilty to a related charge and was sentenced to 70 months.

O'Bryan's plea agreement says Longmeyer agreed to steer contracts to MC Squared Consulting, whose owner agreed to pay O'Bryan some proceeds, and O'Bryan kicked back some to Longmeyer.

Samuel McIntosh and Myron Harrod, both affiliated with MC Squared, pleaded guilty to related charges.