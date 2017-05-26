NWS Predicts Severe Weather Memorial Day Weekend

The National Weather Service in Paducah is warning of a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms on Saturday.

NWS lead forecaster Kevin Smith says there is a chance for a few general thunderstorms and lightning Friday. Storms mid-afternoon and evening Saturday could bring very large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes.

Another round of significant severe weather could arrive early Sunday morning with damaging winds and large hail as the primary threat. Heavy rainfall may also lead to flash flooding. Sunshine is expected to return on Memorial Day.