Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Punch Brothers Headline 2017 ROMP Fest

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and Punch Brothers headline this year's ROMP bluegrass festival in Owensboro. The annual festival, now in its 14th year, serves as a fundraiser for the International Bluegrass Music Museum.

The festival also includes Keller Williams' Grateful Grass, Los Lobos, Rhiannon Giddens, Pokey LaFarge and Ballard County native Kelsey Waldon.

Museum Marketing Director Katie Keller said the festival continues to grow in attendance, with last year’s numbers attracting close to 22,000.

ROMP is June 21 through 24 at Yellow Creek Park in Owensboro.

Proceeds pay for the museum's operational costs.

Construction on a new International Bluegrass Music Center in Owensboro halted earlier this year when the construction company declared bankruptcy.

Keller said the insurance company involved in the project is in the process of getting bids from other construction companies. She said funds for the center have already been raised by the city, state and private donors.

The space has a planned opening of Spring 2018.

