Nicholasville Mexican Restaurant Closures Prompt ICE Raid Questions

By Stu Johnson 1 hour ago
Originally published on September 20, 2017 5:49 pm

The closing of three Nicholasville Mexican restaurants Tuesday has an employee of at least one nearby business claiming it was related to an illegal immigration roundup. 

There’s no confirmation yet from federal authorities.


Carl Rusnok with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says there is a vetting process to go through in cases like this.  He said there is no official information at this time.  

Three Mexican restaurants, Fiesta Mexico, Los Dos Amigos, and El Potrillo were closed Tuesday night, according to the Lexington Herald Leader.  

Angela Esparza works at a grocery store located near Los Dos Amigos.  She says she knows of five people working at the restaurant who were detained.  Esparza says she’s convinced it was an ICE roundup operation. 

Calls to the restaurant Wednesday afternoon resulted in no response.​

