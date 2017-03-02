Next Sounds Good Live Lunch: Johnny Mac, March 3 at Noon

Join WKMS for the next Sounds Good Live Lunch on Friday, March 3 at Noon, featuring John McDaniel, or Johnny Mac as he's widely known. Johnny Mac is a singer/songwriter/guitarist with two albums of original material to his credit. Watch the live stream on the WKMS Facebook page, made possibly by Murray State Live.

When: Friday, March 3 at Noon on WKMS.

Johnny Mac plays with David Dick of The Drunken Poets.

His style moves comfortably between traditional country, rock, and blues. He's currently working on a new album, to be released this year.

This Sounds Good Live Lunch is made possible by Just Hamburgers in Paducah.

