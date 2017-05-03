New Prosecutor To Serve In Western Kentucky Counties

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin has appointed a new top prosecutor for a judicial district in western Kentucky.

Blake Ross Chambers, of Morgantown, will serve as Commonwealth's Attorney for the 38th judicial circuit, which includes Butler, Edmonson, Hancock and Ohio counties.

Chambers was previously chief prosecutor for the Warren County Attorney's office and an assistant Commonwealth's Attorney in the 38th. He has served as the assistant Butler County Attorney since January 2016.

Chambers will serve in the role temporarily until the November 2018 election.

Chambers replaces Tim Coleman, who was named a circuit judge for the district.