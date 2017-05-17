New Murray-Calloway Co. Parks Director Plans to Promote Community Involvement

Credit Murray-Calloway County Parks and Recreation, Facebook

Newly appointed Murray-Calloway County Parks Director Ryan Yates said he plans on promoting community involvement.

Yates began his new role on Monday. He said he plans to start a ‘Corporate Challenge’ this summer where local business compete in events like kickball, discgolf and relay races.

 

“I think it’s a good way to get people out in the park,” Yates said. “Even if you’re not participating you can still come out and watch your co-workers have a good time.”

 

Yates also said he wants to see more traveling baseball tournaments in Murray. He said attracting people who live outside of the city could contribute to local businesses and produce income for the parks.

 

“They’re going to eat here,” Yates said. “They’re going to stay here. If they get done early and they want to find something to do they might watch a movie.”

Yates plans on increasing the number of tournaments over the next two summers. He is also interested in creating community athletic leagues and collaborating with Murray State’s recreation services to form college leagues.

