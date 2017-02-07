New Lake Barkley Bridge Arch Set for Valentine’s Day Placement

The new Lake Barkley Bridge could have its arch in place on Valentine’s Day.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said in a release February 14 is the target date for placing the $20 million, 550-foot main span on the new structure.

The new bridge replaces the Henry Lawrence Memorial Bridge at Canton, built in 1932. The new design features four 11 foot-wide lanes, plus 4-food shoulders and will include a multi-use trail.

The date is weather dependent for the arch setting and the existing bridge will be closed during the installation, which could take 10 to 14 hours to complete.

The installation process will be similar to the placement of the nearby Eggner’s Ferry Bridge in 2015.

KYTC personnel, the U.S. Coast Guard, emergency management agencies and local police will work with the contractor to establish a clear zone of 2,000 feet around the construction area during the move.

KYTC said the best place to view the move is in Land Between the Lakes along the downstream shoreline. They ask the public to be respectful of private property on the eastern Canton side.

Contractors expect to have the bridge open to two lanes of traffic by early 2018 and will finish the rest of the bridge and trail in the following year.

The arch is a steel basket-handle design. PCL Civil Construction of Denver is the prime contractor. The project cost $128.3 million.