Hopkinsville Community College interim president Dr. Dennis Michaelis began his first day Monday.

Michaelis takes the reigns from former president Jay Allen who resigned to become the president of Itawamba Community College in Mississippi. Michaelis says there aren’t a lot of issues facing the college that need to be dealt with.

He will serve as interim until a new president is selected and takes over in September. He previously served as interim president at Southeast Community College.