New Events Offered at Kentucky State Fair

The 2017 Kentucky State Fair is adding some new events to this year's festivities.

A statement from organizers says the fair that opens Thursday and runs through Aug. 27 will offer new events, new music and new foods to compliment the displays and festivities that are a regular part of the annual celebration.

Some of the new offerings include a mini music festival on Aug. 24, new acts including the Flying Wallendas, and a place for people to view and learn about the solar eclipse on Aug. 21. There will also be new foods to try including alligator and fried mac 'n cheese balls.

The fair also has a new app that people can download to help them plan their visit and save money.