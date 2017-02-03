Neal Bradley on Racer Basketball

Tracy Ross and "The Voice of the Racers" Neal Bradley discuss the recent play of the Racer basketball team.

Racer Basketball

The Racers won against the EKU Colonels 86 to 79. Damarcus Croaker had 23 points and Jonathan Stark added 21. Bradley says the team forced several turnovers that earned them around 30 points.

Against Austin Peay, the Racers had trouble dealing with fouls and lost 81 to 84. Bradley says the Racers started out with a 14-point lead against the Southeast Missouri Redhawks but sustained a crushing loss with a final score of 74 to 75. The Racers turned around their losing streak to win against UT Martin 94 to 86, a game where Terrell Miller had nine rebounds and 30 points, Jonathan Stark had 10 assists, and Damarcus Croaker had 23 points.

Belmont defeated the Racers last night with a final score of 81 to 69. Bradley says Belmont started out as the worst 3-point shooting team and are now the best. The Racers next match up against Morehead and then welcome Austin Peay for a home game.