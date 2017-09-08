As Natural Disasters Increase, Red Cross Needs More Volunteers

"Red Cross volunteer Elvia of South Texas loads water into an Emergency Response Vehicle in Corpus Christi. Photo by Chuck Haupt for the American Red Cross"
Credit American Red Cross, Facebook

  The American Red Cross expects to be in Texas helping residents recover from Hurricane Harvey for several months, and in Florida if Hurricane Irma strikes.

Jennifer Capps heads the South Central Kentucky chapter which will hold an orientation and training session on Monday in Bowling Green.

"The country is being impacted greatly," said Capps.  "We have our seasoned volunteers that have done this for years and gone out on ten, 20 deployments. There is a great interest right now and people want to get involved, and there are lots of ways to do that."

Red Cross chapters in Kentucky have sent nearly 70 volunteers to Texas.  Two have gone to Florida and two more are providing relief from wildfires out west. 

Monday’s informational meeting will take place from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Bowling Green Municipal Utilities.  Prospective volunteers will learn more about feeding, sheltering, and deployments. 

American Red Cross

