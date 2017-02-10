Nationwide Search for UT Martin Provost and Vice Chancellor

University of Tennessee at Martin is searching for candidates qualified to fill a dual role as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs.

A position also responsible for directing the institution in the chancellor’s absence. Dr. Jerald Ogg has held the position for the last 10 years and will be returning to his initial role as a professor in the department of communications once the position is filled. Newly appointed Chancellor Keith Carver began his official duties last month after Tim Rakes stepped down last May. UT Spokesperson Erin Chestnut says with a permanent chancellor now in place, Dr. Ogg is confident the university has the leadership it needs--which is why he has chosen to step down and return to teaching full time.

 

