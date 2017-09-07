National Corvette Museum Providing a Hand to Irma Evacuees

The National Corvette Museum in Bowling Green knows a thing or two about natural disasters, having experienced a massive sinkhole in 2014. Now the museum is offering a hand to Florida residents trying to escape Hurricane Irma.

The museum off I-65 is opening its parking lots day and night for cars, trailers, and RVs. The offer is extended to anyone, not just Corvette owners. Ken Herald from Fort Meyers was visiting the attraction today while on his way to stay with family in Indianapolis. While they won’t be camping out at the museum, Herald said he appreciates the gesture.

"The people in Kentucky have always been real generous to everybody, especially the museum and Corvette plant, so it doesn't surprise me that they would do that,” said Herald.

The museum extended the offer after finding out that hotels in Georgia were booked and many evacuees were headed further north. Florida residents trying to avoid Hurricane Irma have another option in Kentucky. State parks are giving a 25-percent discount on lodging. That offer is extended through Tuesday.

"Governor Scott, Florida's governor was on TV today and they showed Interstates 75 and 95 gridlocked. There's thousands of campers and motorhomes with nowhere to go. If they could find out about this, it would be fantastic,” said Herald.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows the Category 5 storm could make landfall in Florida Sunday morning.