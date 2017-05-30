NASA Predicting Between 100,000 to 500,000 Visitors To West Kentucky For August Eclipse

NASA has informed emergency management officials in far west Kentucky that the region is underestimating the number of visitors for the Total Solar Eclipse this summer.

Christian County EM Director Randy Graham recently said NASA is predicting between 100,000 and 500,000 travelers arriving as early as three days before the August 21 event. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet public information officer Keith Todd says people should be prepared for gridlock along area highways.

“We don’t want people just coming down here and stopping along the side of the road because that creates a hazard for both those people and other travelers,” Todd said.

Todd says KYTC is encouraging travelers to stop at parks to view the eclipse. Road crews will install message boards along interstates and parkways to direct people. Gridlock is predicted along Interstate 24 and also Kentucky 91 between Princeton and Hopkinsville. Local roadways are also expected to become heavily congested.