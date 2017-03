The Murray-Calloway County Endowment for Health Care will use an Arts Access Grant from the Kentucky Arts Council to support hands-on arts experiences over the next year. The project is entitled “Hope & Glory: The Art of Inclusion.” Award-winning writer Constance Alexander, Murray Art Guild Executive Director Debi Danielson and Murray State University Professor Nicole Hand speak with Todd Hatton on Sounds Good on how arts-related programming and community outreach will celebrate adults with disabilities and increase awareness of their contributions to the community’s well-being.