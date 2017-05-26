Murray Wastewater Treatment Plant Expansion on Track for Jan. 2019 Completion

The first phase of Murray’s $61 million wastewater treatment plant expansion is expected to be operation by the end of June.

Todd Solomon said in a City Council meeting Thursday night that a ‘shake out’ phase through August will follow.

The project is on track for January 2019 completion. The original facility dates back to the early 1980s.

City leaders have said the new plant will cause water and wastewater bills to increase. However, Mayor Jack Rose has said the expansion is necessary to bring the plant up to EPA and Kentucky Division of Water standards.