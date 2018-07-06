Murray Teen Wins Gold In Special Olympics USA Games

A Murray teen won gold this week at the Special Olympics USA Games in Seattle, Washington.

This year marks the fourth Special Olympic USA Games where more than 4,000 athletes and coaches represent 50 state programs and the District of Columbia.

16-year-old Joseph Ramirez of Murray placed first in his division for the 100-meter dash. He also finished first in the 200-meter dash. He finished a full second before his competitors.

According to Ramirez’ bio on the Special Olympics website, this is the first time he has participated in the USA Games.

Ramirez has been a Special Olympics athlete for seven years and also competes in softball.

Ramirez is one of 45 athletes from Kentucky that placed in the USA Games this year.