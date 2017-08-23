Murray State Using Donated Farm for Cover Crop, Hemp Research

A 534-acre historic farm, known as the Eagle Rest Plantation, donated to Murray State last year is now serving as a research and demonstration hub for cover crop and industrial hemp.

Hutson School of Agriculture Dean Tony Brannon says projects on a portion of the farm are just the beginning of long-term research and development.

Brannon says the property’s primary function is cover crop research. Cover crops serve as a placeholder for cash crops to preserve soil moisture and health. He says the university is working in conjunction with farmer and benefactor Judge Jimmy Don Robinson.

