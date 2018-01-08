Murray State Student Hoping to Expand Local Chapter of ‘HerCampus’ Magazine

A Murray State University student is looking to expand the local presence of an online magazine geared towards empowering young women.

HerCampus is a national guide for collegiate life with articles written by college journalists. Junior Jordyn Rowland helped launch the MSU portal Fall 2017 and serves as the local chapter's President and Editor-in-Chief. Rowland said her main focus is on growth.

“We just want to get people, more of everyone. More readers, more writers, more. We’re getting to where we are probably going to need more people doing social media and events and maybe even photography if someone wants to,” said Rowland.

Rowland encourages people who aren’t in journalism to also get involved.

“I wanted people who weren’t necessarily in journalism or anything having to do with it to feel like they could come and work on it because it is for everyone,” said Rowland.

HerCampus was started by three Harvard undergraduates in 2009. The national website says the publication has more than 350 chapters nationwide and reaches 11 countries.