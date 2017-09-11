Murray State Student Heads to Florida to Assist in Irma Relief Efforts

A Murray State University student is heading to Florida to assist people impacted by Hurricane Irma.

Junior and National Guard member Hannah Crawford was assigned to help relief efforts in Florida. Crawford said she joined the National Guard to help people in times like these.

“Helping in natural disasters is a really big part of what we do and the Kentucky Guard hasn’t been activated for a hurricane since Hurricane Katrina. So it’s unfortunate that it happened but I’m glad that in my time and service that I’m able to go help," she said.

Crawford is preparing to stay in Florida for a month. The unit will assist in evacuation plans and transport supplies.

Crawford is traveling with the National Guard unit in Bowling Green.